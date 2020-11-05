Dr. Kirk Calhoun and Dr. Jeanette Calhoun came to Tyler and made an impact, not only professionally, but through civic leadership and giving. They were honored at the 2020 Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Meeting, with a theme as unique as 2020.
The Calhouns received the T.B. Butler Award as Citizens of the Year.
John R. "Bob" Garrett, the president of Fair Oil Company of Texas and a local real estate developer, presented the award he received from the chamber in 2018.
Garrett said, "Dr. Jeanette Calhoun is the executive director and CEO of the East Texas Cares Resource Center in Tyler, an organization committed to working with persons living with HIV and their families and friends. More broadly, the mission of her agency is to address the needs of disadvantaged, marginalized, and stigmatized families. Her philosophy of life is that we are all connected and whether we are working together to combat hunger, promoting literacy or encouraging the youth in our communities, she believes that we are only complete if we are embedded in and committed to all that we do. She strives for integrity, discipline, compassion and conviction."
Of Dr. Kirk Calhoun, Garrett said, "He is now chairman of the board of UT Health East Texas, which is a system of 10 hospitals, 50-plus clinics, and multiple other health enterprises. And recently, the University of Texas Board of Regents named him president of the combined UT academic, research and medical institutions in Tyler, including the new medical school, which came about largely through the vision and leadership of this recipient."
UT Regent Chair Kevin Eltife called him, "a team player, always representing the community as a partner, not just a participant."
"We have benefited tremendously from his leadership for the better part of two decades," Eltife said. "He is a quality person, a class act and a great guy."
Dr. Jeanette Deas Calhoun is a Furman, S.C. native and received her doctorate in higher education administration from Florida State University with an emphasis in leadership. Garrett said her work has led to a diverse list of experiences including social service, student development, needs assessment, grants, fundraising, organization and management theory, diversity and academic climate assessment, program development and student scholarships.
"We are truly honored and humbled today," said Dr. Jeannette Calhoun, who said her work with East Texas Cares has become her ministry.
Dr. Kirk Calhoun said, "This is special and I can't believe it. It's a real honor to follow Bob Garrett as a T.B. Butler Award recipient. My goal is to enhance research and health in East Texas. It's a blessing to receive an award for doing something you truly love."
Former Mayor Barbara Bass said, "Jeanette has an enormous giving heart and is passionate about the needs of the underserved in our community and region. If you look at what they (Kirk and Jeanette) as a team have achieved, including raising two outstanding children; Kenneth is an executive analyst with Goldman Sachs and Kara is an internal medicine physician; aside from her stellar professional career, a big part of Jeanette’s life is keeping life going in the 'Calhoun Universe.' It takes both of them as a team to do what they are able to do and they both deserve credit for whatever each has accomplished for the benefit of all of us."
Dr. J.B. Milliken, Chancellor of The University of Texas System, said, "Nana and I have been truly impressed by their remarkable commitment, thoughtfulness and passion. We’ve spent decades at large university systems across the country, and we can think of no better model of how the first couple of any university can best lead and represent their institution in the community.
"They are worthy role models in Texas and beyond. They do their work quietly, seeking no attention for themselves. And they do it with the highest degree of integrity, humility, compassion, and impact. They simply let their actions speak volumes. Tyler’s ascendancy as a leader in health care, education and community service has had the Calhoun name tied to it for many years. And at the UT System, we’re especially pleased to know that they’re still just getting started."
Dr. John Zerwas, UT Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs, said, "Dr. Kirk Calhoun has spent the better part of the past two decades devoted to improving high-quality health care for Tyler and the entire East Texan region, and it’s because of his extraordinary leadership that Tyler is best positioned to establish the state’s — and the nation’s — newest medical school. If every city could have a family like the Calhoun’s, they’d be all the better for it. The state of Texas and University of Texas system are both blessed and fortunate to have them part of the Tyler fabric today, and hopefully always."
Nelson Clyde added, “We are blessed doctors Kirk and Jeanette Calhoun chose to make a life here when the options were likely unlimited for them to go to anywhere else in the country. The legacy and significance of what they have done here will continue blessing Tyler and East Texas for many generations."
The T.B. Butler Award was first presented in 1929. It was established in memory of Judge Butler and his son T.B. Butler Jr. to annually recognize Tyler’s outstanding citizens.