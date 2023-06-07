A Tyler man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a truck on Texas 31 in Tyler.
Cody Collins, 34, was struck by a 2021 Freightliner Box Truck traveling west on 31 at about 4 a.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation. Collins was walking in the westbound lane when the vehicle struck him, DPS said.
Collins was pronounced dead on scene.
Kenneth Garland, 55, of Longview, was the truck driver. He was wearing his seatbelt and had no injuries.
The weather was clear, and road conditions were dry.