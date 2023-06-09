HENDERSON COUNTY – One person died in a car crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 175 in Henderson County.
At about 6:53 a.m., Aaron Weeks, 25, of Tyler, was traveling west on U.S. 175, 2 miles east of Athens, when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and vaulted into the air.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation, Weeks was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather conditions were cloudy, and the road was dry.
This investigation is ongoing, and information will be released as it is made available.