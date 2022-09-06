A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday after an official said he led law enforcement on a chase starting in Smith County.
Derrick Marshall, 51, was booked into Smith County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer/judge, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated, according to online records. Marshall remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $13,000.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Gregg Williams said the traffic stop early Sunday was near Interstate 20. He said a trooper was trying to handcuff Marshall when he got back in his car and fled the scene, initiating the pursuit.
Marshall headed west on I-20. According to Williams, troopers caught Marshall in Van Zandt County and brought him back to Smith County to be booked into jail.