Toll 49 crash
Buy Now
Courtesy

One person died and two were injured in a Smith County crash involving an ambulance  on Toll 49 on Tuesday. .

Laina Wanttie, 51, of Mineola, was pronounced dead in the crash which occurred around noon approximately one and a half miles west of Lindale, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ambulance driver Jacob Mocny, 22, of Quitman, and a passenger, Ricky Eversult, 55, of Emory, were transported to a hospital in  Tyler with non-life-threatening injuries. 

DPS said the ambulance was traveling north on Toll 49 when Wanttie was driving south and lost control, crossing over into the opposite lane, striking the ambulance. 

It was raining and roads were wet, according to DPS. All passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Salvadoran born and raised and TCU graduate. For story ideas contact me at osaravia@tylerpaper.com