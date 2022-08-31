One person died and two were injured in a Smith County crash involving an ambulance on Toll 49 on Tuesday. .
Laina Wanttie, 51, of Mineola, was pronounced dead in the crash which occurred around noon approximately one and a half miles west of Lindale, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
Ambulance driver Jacob Mocny, 22, of Quitman, and a passenger, Ricky Eversult, 55, of Emory, were transported to a hospital in Tyler with non-life-threatening injuries.
DPS said the ambulance was traveling north on Toll 49 when Wanttie was driving south and lost control, crossing over into the opposite lane, striking the ambulance.
It was raining and roads were wet, according to DPS. All passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.