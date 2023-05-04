Rodrigo Talavera and Mitchel L. Kennedy were identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety as the victims of a fatal crash Tuesday in Smith County on FM 2661.
According to the DPS investigation, Talavera, a 43-year-old from Tyler, was traveling north on FM 2661, while Kennedy, a 61-year-old from Winona, was southbound on the same road.
DPS believes Talavera failed to keep his 1995 Ford F-150 in its lane, veering into the southbound land and colliding with the 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kennedy.
The road was dry and conditions were clear at the time of the crash, which was 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, about five miles north of Coffee City.