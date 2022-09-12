Four people, including a child, were killed early Sunday in a head-on crash in Rusk County that also caused incapacitating injuries to three children.
Troopers responded at about 2:50 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 between Henderson and Kilgore, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Gregg Williams.
A preliminary investigation showed one pickup was headed north in the southbound lane of U.S. 259 when it struck another pickup headed south.
According to Williams, the driver of the northbound vehicle and a passenger — Moises Rocha-Vanegas and Rosa Rodriguez, both 35 years of age of Kilgore — were killed in the crash. Rocha-Vanegas was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital in Tyler where she was later pronounced dead.
In the southbound vehicle, driver 29-year-old Jesse Mueller of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Williams. A boy in the pickup was taken to a hospital in Shreveport where he was later pronounced dead.
Three other boys in the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital in Longview. According to Williams, all three had “incapacitating” injuries, and one of the boys’ injuries was also described as life-threatening.
In a statement released Sunday night, Henderson ISD spokesman David Chenault said the district is mourning the death of a third grade student and his father in a crash.
"We are greatly saddened by loss of one of our 3rd Grade students and his father in a tragic car accident earlier today," the statement said. "We understand that three more of our students were also injured in the accident."
According to the statement, counselors were set to be available Monday for students and staff.
"Our hearts are heavy and we grieve with the families in this most difficult of times," the statement said.
Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department reported working the crash in a post at 6:35 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page.
According to the post, the crash closed all lanes of U.S. 259 at FM 850 “to land helicopters, and extended extrication.” The department in an update reported two deaths and that one patient had been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
“Please keep the families in your prayers,” the department said.
Fire departments from Henderson, Kilgore and New London also responded, according to the post.
Williams said the crash remains under investigation.