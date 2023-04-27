An East Texas teenager is dead after a car crash in Smith County this week.
Thomas Fuller, 17, of Tyler was killed in a one-vehicle crash after he hit a tree around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to preliminary investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred about 5 miles south of Tyler on County Road 285.
Fuller was driving east on County Road 285, when his vehicle ran off the road to the south and collided into a tree, according to DPS.
Fuller was pronounced dead on the scene.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, and road conditions were wet and raining, according to DPS.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph will release more information as it is made available.