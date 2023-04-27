stock_vehicle_crash_2017_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

An East Texas teenager is dead after a car crash in Smith County this week.

Thomas Fuller, 17, of Tyler was killed in a one-vehicle crash after he hit a tree around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to preliminary investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred about 5 miles south of Tyler on County Road 285.

Fuller was driving east on County Road 285, when his vehicle ran off the road to the south and collided into a tree, according to DPS. 

Fuller was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and road conditions were wet and raining, according to DPS. 

The Tyler Morning Telegraph will release more information as it is made available. 

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Began journalism career freelancing for the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2019, employed with UTA's student newspaper The Shorthorn until graduating in December 2021 and spent a year reporting in Limestone County.  

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed