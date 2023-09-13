crash

An East Texas man died in a one-vehicle crash over the weekend in Smith County. 

Austin Winters, 24, of Ben Wheeler, was pronounced dead Saturday after a car crash on County Road 413, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Around 7:18 a.m. Saturday, about 2.6 miles northwest of Tyler, Winters was traveling south on CR 413 when he drove off the roadway and struck a culvert and metal pole fence, DPS said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The weather was clear, and the road conditions were dry.

