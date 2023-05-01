One was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Smith County.
Preliminary investigation indicates a car and three semi-trucks were traveling west on Interstate 20 around 2 p.m. when one of the 18-wheelers collided with the rear of the other three vehicles, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was about 3 miles west of Lindale.
The driver of the semi that rear-ended the others was identified as Otabek Mamadaliev, 50, of Newburgh, New York, and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to DPS.
Mamadaliev was wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS. A
The driver of a second semi, Randy Rankins, 54, of Statesville, North Carolina, was transported to a Tyler hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.
The third semi driver, Jared Williams, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The driver of the car was Beth Knox, 56, of Lindale, who was wearing a seatbelt and was transported a Lindale hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Road conditions were wet and rainy, according to DPS.
No further information is available.