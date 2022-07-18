An Alto man is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday near Rusk in Cherokee County.
Santiago N. Torres-Martinez, 21, was driving an SUV on U.S Highway 69 when he veered into the median, overcorrected to the right, crossed the southbound lanes and ran off the road, hitting a tree, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said in a statement.
Torres-Martinez, who was not wearing the seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene .
Weather conditions were clear and roads were dry, according to the statement.