Two people were killed and two others were injured in a vehicle crash this week in Smith County.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:25 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 31, 4 miles east of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Tanaya R. Scott, 21, of Whitehouse, was driving with passengers Blake T. Lee, 28, of Tyler, and Kaylee G. Choice, 21, of Whitehouse, when her vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle, according to DPS' preliminary investigation.
Scott was pronounced dead on the scene and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Tessa D. Bridges, 24, of Longview was pronounced also dead on scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.
Lee and Choice were transported to UT Health Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The weather was clear and road conditions were dry during the crash.