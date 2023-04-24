One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Smith County last week.
The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. Friday on Toll 49, about 8 miles south of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Donald Dolan, 65, of Whitehouse was driving east on the toll road when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a guardrail, causing it to enter the other lane and collide with another vehicle, according to DPS preliminary investigation.
Dolan was pronounced dead on the scene.
Dolan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.
The driver of the other vehicle, Concepcion Moreira, 36, of Jacksonville, was treated for incapacitating injuries and released on scene. Moreira was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The weather was clear and road conditions were dry during the crash.