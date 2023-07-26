Crash_stock_windshield_wreck

Derrick Wayne Steel, 49, of Jacksonville, was killed after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Cherokee County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 5:50 a.m. July 22, Melanie Reyes, 36, of Jacksonville, was traveling north on US Highway 69, 4 miles north of Jacksonville, when she hit Steel. Reyes was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Steel was not wearing a helmet, according to DPS, and was pronounced dead on scene. 

Weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry.

The investigation is ongoing.

