SMITH COUNTY -- One person is dead after a vehicle crash Saturday in Smith County.

Joshua Woodral, 28, of Howe, Oklahoma, was traveling south on County Road 229 near Chapel Hill and lost control on a curve, overturned and came to rest in a ditch, according to the Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation.

Woodrall was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS said in a media release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger Michael Beebe, 33, of Tyler, was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Weather conditions were clear and dry.

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter covering local government, Smith County and the City of Tyler with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Previously, reported on Limestone County with The Mexia News and The Groesbeck Journal.  

