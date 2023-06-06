SMITH COUNTY -- One person is dead after a vehicle crash Saturday in Smith County.
Joshua Woodral, 28, of Howe, Oklahoma, was traveling south on County Road 229 near Chapel Hill and lost control on a curve, overturned and came to rest in a ditch, according to the Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation.
Woodrall was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS said in a media release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger Michael Beebe, 33, of Tyler, was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Weather conditions were clear and dry.