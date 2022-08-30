One person is dead and another injured following a major crash involving an ambulance that closed a portion of Toll 49 in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just south of FM 16 and Lindale. The driver of the ambulance was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the wreck has died, according to DPS.
The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
