The wood floors creak in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church Tyler like a reminder of its 175-year history, but a church is more than a building – it is its people.
"People have been in this building worshiping the Lord for 110 years. That's some neat nostalgia, but there's nothing magical about these buildings," Senior Pastor Pike Wisner said. "I love that we step into history, but more importantly, it says, keep going."
The downtown church will celebrate 175 years of births, baptisms, deaths and proclaiming the Word of God with "Lunch on the Grounds" this Sunday. People are asked to register the First Baptist Church Tyler website, www.fbctyler.org, by Wednesday to ensure there is enough food for everyone.
Wisner said those attending can expect an awesome musical program, a video featuring interviews with previous pastors about their time and history with FBC Tyler, and a transformative biblical message before lunch in the recreation center.
The first service held in the original building was in 1886, and the first in the current building was in 1913. The building has undergone several renovations through the effort of former leaders and pastors.
Fifth-generation churchgoers can trace their heritage back to the beginning of FBC Tyler, and FBC catalyzed many surrounding churches. Wisner said FBC Tyler planted Green Acres Baptist Church, The Woods Baptist Church, Colonial Hills Baptist Church and South Spring Baptist Church.
"Those kinds of ties make it come alive," Wisner said.
A team of about 25 staff members works to support a congregation of about 700 people who attend Sunday service and almost 2,000 registered members.
"People will experience a very multi-generational church. I mean, truly, infants in our nursery and 90-plus-year-olds present in worship and everybody in between," he said. "One of the beauties of our church, I think, truly is the broad demographic, and they're friendly."
Wisner's role is preaching, shepherding and affirming God's vision.
"One of the best pieces of advice I was ever given in the broadest sense was to preach the Word and love the people. I am trying never to lose sight of that," he said. "No matter who's coming here, my job is to lead them and love them."
The staff is small but mighty, and everyone pitches in where help is needed.
"It's the willingness and the vision that we cast that we are a team," he said. "They serve from a heart that connects with a ministry they love."
Non-staff members often volunteer for secretarial work and many different capacities because the staff can't do everything. Everyone has something to bring to the table.
"We encourage that, and our people respond to that," he said. "We rely very much on the body of Christ, the church."
The primary outreach effort at FBC Tyler is word-of-mouth and one-to-one invitation. But they also host events and participate in community programs to reach more and more people.
He said they host events like Fall Fun Fest and have programs like Starters Basketball at the Recreation Center, where only about 20 % of participants are church members.
There are block parties and mission trips. They create blessing boxes around town and participate with community organizations like People Attempting To Help (PATH), Christian Women's Job Corps and Tyler Family Assistance Center.
"Those different things are outlets for us to share the Good News," Wisner said. "We don't know what God will do with it, but we've got to be faithful to him because he's been so faithful to us."