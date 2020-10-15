A man and woman are dead after an early morning crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2661, just west of Noonday, on Thursday.
A preliminary report indicates that the driver of a northbound 1999 Ford F150 crossed the center stripe for an unknown reason and struck a southbound 2002 Nissan Frontier.
The driver of the Nissan, Martin Landaverde, 53, of Ben Wheeler, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford, Angela Hopkins Bryan, 35, of Ben Wheeler, was transported to UT Health Tyler, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.