Tyler physicians and Smith County Medical Alliance volunteers unveiled their new Texas BookShare program and special vending machine to a clinic for underserved child patients at St. Paul Children’s Family Service Center on Thursday afternoon.
The program is launching locally to promote literacy and reward children's good health habits.
“The idea is simple, reward with a book instead of lollipops,” said Lisa Allen, DO, President of Smith County Medical Society and a member of the Smith County Medical Alliance. “Instead of handing out sugar as a reward for visiting the doctor or meeting a health goal, doctors can give out books.”
During the event, physicians and a child demonstrated how young patients can earn tokens during their doctor visits and redeem them with a new Texas BookShare book vending machine. As a reward for their visit at a clinic, children can redeem their token and get a new book to keep and read. Books will be offered in English and Spanish.
Nancy Wrenn of the Smith County Medical Society Alliance said she believes health and education are linked.
“We feel that this will encourage reading in our community and literacy and good health all in one capsule,” Wrenn said.
Wrenn said the goal behind the vending machine was also to provide children with free books they can keep.
All books in the machine are brand new and purchased by the alliance through fundraising and donations. The alliance will continue to raise funds to maintain the machine and restock books when needed. Wrenn said at this point, they are focused on raising money to get as many new books to young patients in the community.
“These kids may never have a new book at home, so this is special for my patients,” said Valerie Smith, MD, pediatrician and chief programs and quality officer at St. Paul Children’s Services. “This is a fun way to promote literacy and good health together.”
Smith said when she was told about the idea, she was immediately thrilled. She hopes it helps families who may not be able to afford books.
“When you are stretching your budget to pay for food and fuel and medicine, books feel like a luxury,” Smith said.
Smith said as a young child she loved to read and it opened up a world of opportunities. She also said she thinks about the times where she read her own children to sleep and she knows part of their success in school is due to early reading.
“My goal is to provide opportunities like my children have [and] like I have for our patients, so we are incredibly grateful to the Smith County Medical Alliance,” Smith said.
Wrenn said this is a pilot project but they intend to grow it into other offices.
The Texas Medical Association Alliance started the Texas BookShare Project in 2018 to provide children and families in underserved areas with knowledge needed to live a healthy lifestyle. The project has provided over 2,000 books to children in various towns across Texas. TMA Alliance Texas BookShare is funded in 2022 by the TMA Foundation, TMA’s philanthropic arm.