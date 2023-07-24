There is no admission charge to the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open.
The Cascades Golf & Country Club is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709).
Fans will see signs where to park. Be sure and hydrate.
Fans are asked to observe golf etiquette, staying on the golf cart paths during play. Please don’t ask Tony Romo and other players for autographs during the round as they are competing. After the round, it is up to Romo and the players whether they will pose for photos and/or sign autographs. Romo and most golfers are very gracious and accommodate fans.
The following is from John Steinbreder’s Golf Rules & Etiquette For Dummies.
Do
Be quiet when play is going on.
Keep your movements to a minimum when players are about to hit.
Wait for all players to putt out before leaving the green area for the next tee.
Follow the etiquette guidelines set down by the club and association hosting the event.
Cheer a good shot, but only in an appropriate and moderate fashion.
Wear sneakers or spikeless golf shoes on the course, to help with wear and tear.
Don‘t
Run around a golf course while a tournament is being played.
Talk on a cell phone.
Take pictures during competition rounds. Always check with tournament organizers to see what the rules are.
Ask for autographs from golfers who are still out on the course playing.
Holler “You da man!” after a player has hit a shot.
Applaud or otherwise ridicule a bad shot by one of the players.
