A 4A Division I East Texas district will have an interesting district as Jacksonville drops from Class 5A as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment.

District 9-4A D-I will include Jacksonville, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Athens, Henderson, Kilgore and Palestine.

The league will be in Region III.

The bi-district opponents will come from District 10-4A Division I. The league includes: Huffman-Hargrave, Livingston, Lumberton, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Splendora and Vidor.

As for basketball and volleyball, Jacksonville will be in District 18-4A, along with Bullard, Hudson, Madisonville, Palestine and Rusk.

In hoops and VB, Lindale will be in District 16-4A with Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Mabank and Van.

For Chapel Hill, the Bulldogs basketball and VB teams will be in District 17-4A. That league includes: Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore and Spring Hill. 

 
 

