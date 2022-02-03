The Whitehouse Wildcats have returned to Region II in football.
The Wildcats are in District 8-5A Division II with six other schools as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment.
The district includes: Whitehouse, Hallsville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches and Texas High.
The league's bi-district opponents for football will be from District 7-5A Division II. The league includes: Crandall, Denison, Greenville, Lucas Lovejoy, Melissa, Mesquite Poteet, Princeton and Terrell.
The last two years, Whitehouse was in Region III and bi-district opponents were from the Houston area.
As far as basketball and volleyball, Whitehouse will be in District 15-5A.
District 15-5A will include Whitehouse, Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High and Tyler.