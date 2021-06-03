Dr. Shirley McKellar was being sworn in for her second term on the Tyler City Council when she heard, "I nominate Councilwoman Shirley McKellar for mayor pro tem," by District 2 Councilman Broderick McGee.
After it was approved, McKellar moved to her new seat, the one next to Tyler Mayor Don Warren.
On Thursday, Warren joined supporters and friends of McKellar to celebrate her new position.
Warren explained "mayor pro tem" is the same as a deputy mayor and that "it’s a privilege to work" with McKellar.
“My focus had always been to run for Congress, but I found out how much I like and love city government," McKellar said during the celebration at Javi's on Thursday. "Of course, I had studied local, state, federal government when I worked on my degrees in political science, so I always liked city government for the mere fact that that’s where I live, within that city, so I’ve always wanted to see that growth but never thought I’d be on city council and be mayor pro tem for the great city of Tyler, Texas, where I was born and bred."
She did not see mayor pro tem coming, and added she sees herself running for mayor in the future.
“I think the time has come now. You see women in leadership, I have taken so many leadership classes and courses in my career from the civilian world, into the military world and back into the civilian world, still going and studying leadership and how cities and governments should be run,” McKellar said.
McKellar said that although Tyler has already seen the first female mayor, Tyler is at the level where they can have a black woman as mayor.
“I want people to trust the leadership of a black woman because she is prepared just like any other woman or any other man,” she said.
Warren addressed the crowd and expressed what an honor it is to work closely to her.
“Shirley was chosen to be Mayor pro tem. The thing about pro tem is, it’s more than a title,” he said.
Warren told a story from two years ago, when former mayor Martin Heines was supposed to lead opening remarks at an event. When he wasn’t available at the last minute, Warren was told to step in.
“I had nothing in my mind and I had all this anxiety and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.
As he was getting up to go to the stage, Heines showed up and was able to deliver his address as originally planned.
“It really made me realize that the mayor pro tem, they’re on point. If someone’s not there, they’ve got to step in. If I’m sick and there’s a council meeting, they’ve got to step in. If I fall down dead, she’s got to step in." Warren then said with a laugh, "I’ll try not to do that, but the responsibility is much more than just a title."