Dick's Sporting Goods donated $5,000 to the North Tyler Youth Baseball Association.
League president Stanley Traylor thanked Dick's Sporting Goods for the donation. He added baseball has been a big part of his life and he wanted to give kids in North Tyler a better opportunity to play the game.
"Thank you (Dick's Sporting Goods) for helping us to help our youth," Traylor said.
The North Tyler Youth Baseball Association’s Opening Day Festival was held on April 22 at Fun Forest Park.
The League includes: T-Ball (6U), Coach Pitch (8U), Minor League (10U) and Major League (12U). Games are also in Chandler.
The mission of the North Tyler Baseball Association “is to create a fun and safe environment for kids to participate in youth baseball while learning the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and integrity. The league was recently formed to give youth in the North Tyler and surrounding communities access to baseball.
“Our objectives are to encourage and increase youth baseball participation for kids in a community who have been unable to access the game of baseball and to give the youth a positive, after school and summer outlet.”
The league is for ages 5 to 12.
For more information, visit northtyleryouthbaseball.org.