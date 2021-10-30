The Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler hosted its second annual Dia De Los Muertos art exhibit Thursday at Southside Bank in downtown Tyler.
The art exhibit featured art pieces made by local high school students in celebration of the Hispanic holiday that honors and celebrates those who passed away.
Alma Monsivais, HPAT president, said the event is aimed to give back to the community around Hispanic Heritage Month.
“If you look at a lot of the demographic for Tyler, the Hispanic community has grown. We feel as professionals, we not only give back but we show the importance of our heritage and share it with others,” Monsivais said.
High school students from Chapel Hill, Tyler High and Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School showcased their art pieces for the contest.
Chapel Hill High School student Katelyn Chavez said she was excited to create a piece of artwork that was inspired by her Mexican heritage.
Chavez’s art piece was a skull with red, green and white details representing the flag of Mexico. The details were placed on a light blue skull overlaying red flowers to give it a 3D effect.
“I am really happy I was able to participate in it because with my family it is a really big deal. We always have an ofrenda (altar with offerings to loved ones) and that was a big reason why I wanted to be part of this exhibit. I got to create an art piece that really resembles it with the skulls and the festive colors,” Chavez said.
Monsivais mentioned what the holiday means to her and the importance to remember those who paved the way for your journey in life.
“Dia de los Muertos is an opportunity to be able to show and give an ofrenda to your ancestors who came before you, who set your journey in life. To me it’s important for me to remember my grandmother and grandfather who are no longer with me but I carry with me all the time in my heart,” she said. “It’s an important time to remember.”
This is the second year HPAT did the art exhibit and Monsivais said they decided to bring it back because of how excited students were to show off their work.
The Tyler Junior College Student Hispanic Organization also participated to spread the word about their organization on campus.