A New Orleans-based developer wants to bring new life to multiple historic buildings in downtown Tyler by renovating them into retail spaces and rental housing units.

NORF Companies recently purchased The Fair, The Lindsey and The Wilcox all on South Broadway within a block of one another.

According to a press release from NORF, the company plans to renovate The Lindsey and Wilcox buildings into mixed-use/multi-family units, adding about 80 new rental units to the downtown Tyler market.

In addition, NORF intends to remodel areas of The Fair and will continue to operate it as office space, while seeking a tenant for the ground floor retail space.

Cullan Maumus, managing director of NORF, said Tyler is a great city in growth mode.

“The valuations we have been seeing in Tyler for quality buildings, some already in service, have only been one factor in our multiple acquisitions here, but certainly not the only driver,” Maumus said. “Spending time here, the vibe is infectious. City leaders proudly champion opportunity while entrepreneurs and professionals have bought into a shared vision. We are excited to participate in this undeniably special time in Tyler’s history.”

Maumus said NORF is looking forward to returning the three historic buildings “to their former vibrance and make them a part of Tyler’s future.”

The acquisition extends NORF’s footprint in the Tyler market, adding to their existing plans to renovate the former Carlton Hotel, which closed last September and is currently in design and undergoing interior demolition and abatement, according to NORF.

The design team for the project will be Fitzpatrick Architects in Tyler, along with Albert Architecture of New Orleans.

The renovation of the Linsdey, Fair and Wilcox are part of NORF’s national strategy to improve communities by redeveloping historic buildings and revitalizing blighted neighborhoods while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for investors.

The projects will make use of Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund tax benefits, Federal and State Historic Tax Credits, and potentially New Markets Tax Credits.