Bullard ISD hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday morning for the new Bullard Middle School, which was part of the Bullard Bond 2022 project approved by voters last May.
“We have a phenomenal community that truly embraces the school district and supports what we’re doing and that’s what today is about,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “It’s about our community coming together, supporting our students.”
Located on 1630 FM 2493 East (southwest corner of FM 2493 and Highway 69), the new facility will serve sixth through eighth grades and is scheduled to be completed for the 2025 school year.
“This project was designed for growth,” Lee said. “We have a growing community.”
According to Lee, Bullard ISD partnered with population and survey analysts and demographers across the state. The analysts work with several districts to look at the growth that is happening in the community and the school districts through surveys and research.
“They help you prepare for the future,” Lee said. “They put together their report and it showed us exactly what we knew, which was that our community was growing.”
The approximately 175,000 square foot building will feature state-of-the-art classrooms for academics, special education and career and technical education.
“Bullard continues to get more and more houses built inside our district boundaries, more people are moving inside our district boundaries and they want their students to go to Bullard,” Lee said. “And that growth is really what propelled the work that brought us to today.”
Learning spaces will also include fine arts music, theater and art studios, seven science labs, a media center, a competition turf field and track, four tennis courts and more.
“It’s a very large building, which is going to be great for our community,” Lee said. “It has classroom capacity for about a thousand students and a core capacity for 1,200 students.”
Cafeterias, restrooms, gyms and other larger rooms are considered core capacities.
“We did that intentionally because we’re trying to make sure that we plan for the future, not just for right this minute,” Lee said. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re prepared for even 10 years down the road, that if we continue to experience the growth that we’re having, that we have the ability to be prepared for that.”
Under the umbrella of a $103 million bond, the new middle school is part of the $82 million project from Proposition A, that also includes an addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary as one elementary campus, and renovations to existing Bullard Middle School to become an intermediate campus.
Proposition B will build a new baseball, softball and tennis complex, as well as a new multipurpose facility, which are all set to open sometime next year. This proposition is $21 million.
“We’re fortunate that we have a community that’s part of our family and we’re preparing for the growth of our family and that’s what we’re doing,” Lee said. “It’s a great thing for us this year, but it’s really been a thing for several years.”
During Tuesday’s ceremony, Bullard ISD trustees were joined by current Bullard Middle School teachers, staff, and students to make the ceremonial shovel tosses to mark the occasion.
“We have a lot of school pride, a lot of community pride,” Lee said. “I think most importantly, that pride is rooted in what it needs to be our students. We’ve got great students, we’ve got great staff. That’s what makes Bullard ISD so special and that’s what we’re most proud of.”
For more information on the 2022 Bullard Bond and its projects, visit bullardisd.net/bond2022.