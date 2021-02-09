The Democratic Club of Smith County held a protest on the square on Tuesday to call for East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to resign from their elected positions.
Mitzi Rusk, communications director for Democratic Club and Precinct 54 chair, said the efforts of the club at the protest had been planned for about a week.
“By their own testimony in Congress at rallies and hearings, they have incited violence and upheaval to what became a mob of insurgence at the Capitol, so they both with their elected positions, have a chance to speak to many people, but by declaring that the election was a fraud, they told the American people a lie,” Rusk said.
Gohmert filed an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his lawsuit going against Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump.
“It’s not just the voices of the volunteers you hear here today, it’s about the integrity of our votes that must be upheld. This is why Democrats and Republicans are united for this cause to ask Cruz and Gohmert to resign,” Rusk said.
In an interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Gohmert said he had been criticized for his comments on violence, but he said it was a warning to let the votes be counted without violence.
“Cruz and Gohmert have determined that they’re above the law. We are the seed that’s going to grow into a mighty oak. We’re going to find a way to prevail and bring honest representation back to our government in East Texas. Tyler deserves better. East Texas deserves better. The United States deserves better,” Rusk said.
Rusk said there may be people in Tyler that aren’t comfortable speaking out on this issue and protesting, but said she receives many stories about those who are supporting this movement.
“East Texas deserves someone who is willing to look at the truth and look at the facts and present that to the American people,” Rusk said. "What they deserve is someone that will live up to the standards of honesty and integrity."
Rusk said they had a lot of positive responses.
“It’s encouraging to know that there are Republicans that are not beholding to Trump to the point to betray their own integrity. That is encouraging,” Rusk said.
The Democratic Club of Smith County has another event to call for the resignations of Gohmert and Cruz next week, which will be held at Gohmert’s office located in Tyler.
Gavin Dass, Tyler resident and member of the Smith County Democratic Club, was a protester at the square to support the call to resignation.
Over the summer, Hank Gilbert, Gohmert’s challenger last November, came to Tyler.
At the event, Dass said Gohmert supporters arrived with assault rifles, and that a member of the Democratic Club had been assaulted.
“After what happened, I was just angry. I didn’t want to get involved with politics anymore. Then the Capitol rise happened and all those people came in and stormed the Capitol. It turns out some of the same people that were here, downtown on the square, were out there in the Capitol, rioting, assaulting police officers. People who were on the square with guns and were threatening Louie Gohmert’s political opponent, were out there,” Dass said.
“I just had to come out here and do something. Even if it’s just holding the ‘r’ on the sign (to spell resign). I can’t just sit back and do nothing. It’s too much. We lost too much,” Dass said.
For those who support Gohmert, Dass said he does not think they are bad people.
“I really care for the people here. Louie Gohmert does not care if you get coronavirus. He does not care if people come down to the square with guns and threaten you. If you live in his district, he does not care. That makes me really sad. I want to let you know that there are people out there who you might not agree with everything politically, but they still care about who you are and your future and they want you to have a good life,” Dass said.