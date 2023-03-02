UT Tyler proved its ranking as the best defensive team in the Lone Star Conference once again on Thursday.
The Patriots, the No. 3 seed, held defending LSC Tournament champion West Texas A&M to 29% shooting in registering a 75-54 quarterfinals win before a crowd of 1,522 fans at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
The No. 6 Lady Buffs, the highest scoring team in the LSC at 70.0 per game, was corralled by the Patriots.
UT Tyler (24-6) advances to the semifinals to take on No. 2 seed Angelo State, a 70-62 winner over No. 7 Cameron on Thursday, at noon Saturday.
The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
West Texas A&M, who won last year's tournament for the 16th time in school history, falls to 21-10.
It was a combination up defense and offense that got the Patriots started. UT Tyler outscored the Lady Buffs 18-5 in the first quarter. While WT A&M picked up the scoring in the second with 19 points, the Patriots kept scoring as well, extended their lead to 39-24 at halftime.
Martina Machalova led the Patriots with 20 points. Destini Whitehead scored 13 points, while Lovisa Hevinder had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Bradley added 10 points. Machalova and Whitehead each had three steals.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Montse Gutierrez (7), Frances King (6), Meagan Mendazona (3), Mariah Neal (2) and Enisa Kamerolli (2). King had five assists. Bradley and Gutierrez each had seven rebounds with six boards from Mendazona.
WT had two players in double figures, led by Lauren Taylor’s 18 points. Hollie Stalder came off the bench to score 11 points.
PATRIOT POINTS: The Patriots improve to 3-1 in all-time games in the LSC Championship. But need another win Saturday to advance to the school’s first final appearance. ... UT Tyler earned a two-game sweep over the Lady Buffs this year, including a 76-54 win in Tyler on Jan. 21. ... Thursday’s loss marks the first time West Texas A&M has lost in the quarterfinal round of the tournament since 2011. Since then, WT has made it to 11 straight trips to the semifinals or beyond. ... The Lady Buffs led the LSC with a 6.3 rebounding margin, but were outrebounded by the Patriots 42-35.