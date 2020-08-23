Multiple units responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 west of Greenbriar Rd. in Smith County. One person is confirmed deceased.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was pulling out of a Chevron gas station when it was hit by a car.
At least one person is dead. DPS could not confirm how many people were injured in the crash.
In addition to DPS, Flint-Gresham VFD, Dixie VFD, Noonday VFD and Smith County ESD2 are also responding.
Details are limited at this time. Tyler Paper will update this story when more information is available.