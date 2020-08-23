Highway 64 Crash

Multiple units responded to a deadly crash on Highway 64 late Sunday Morning 

 Courtesy/KYTX

Multiple units responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 west of Greenbriar Rd. in Smith County.  One person is confirmed deceased.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was pulling out of a Chevron gas station when it was hit by a car.

At least one person is dead. DPS could not confirm how many people were injured in the crash.

In addition to DPS, Flint-Gresham VFD, Dixie VFD, Noonday VFD and Smith County ESD2 are also responding.

Details are limited at this time. Tyler Paper will update this story when more information is available.

Tags

Recommended for you