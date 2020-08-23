Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Tyler woman who was nine months pregnant when she was killed in deadly wreck Sunday morning in Smith County.
Jataria Lynn Smith, 26, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Highway 64 west of Greenbriar Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Her son was due to be born Monday, according to family members' social media posts.
The DPS investigators’ preliminary report indicates Robin Blake Longino, 60, of Tyler, pulled out of a private drive in a 2019 Ford F-150 and failed to yield the right of way to a 2006 Saturn Ion traveling eastbound.
Longino was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition.
The driver of the Saturn was identified as Ronnie Dewayne Smith, 40, of Tyler. He was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in critical condition, DPS said.
Jataria Smith, who was a passenger in the Saturn, was taken to Mother Frances, where she was pronounced dead.
According to family members, Ronnie Smith is Jataria Smith's husband and remains hospitalized due to injuries.
"Her husband Ronnie is in need of prayers and is undergoing surgery to repair injuries he sustained," the family member wrote. "JaTaria was positive and a bright light wherever she went. I will truly miss her smile, her laugh and her positive attitude about life. Might I add she was a TERRIFIC Praise Dancer!"
One family member shared on Facebook the unborn child was the couple's first baby and his name was Isaiah.
The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.