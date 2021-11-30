Christmas is around the corner and so are deadlines for East Texas families in need of extra assistance this holiday season.
Every year organizations come together to help low-income families with their children's Christmas gifts. Some organizations' efforts begin long before Christmas with application deadlines as soon as September, but many are still taking applications in December for those in need.
For Longview and Tyler residents, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is still registering families in need. Longview residents can call and make an appointment with Berlene Mercer at (903) 759-8101, ext. 204. Tyler families can contact Tina Brown at (903) 363-9265 to make an appointment. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 10, and distribution varies on location.
According to Amelia Heatherly, Director of Development at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, those interested need to present a birth certificate or a student ID, and the children's social security cards. Parents are required to bring an ID.
Heatherly said families already participating in the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program are not eligible for Hiway 80's program.
Another program available for Tyler residents is Rose City Toys for Tots. The program will be hosting its last in-person sign-up event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler. Families are required to bring their child’s birth certificate and proof of residency. The program caters to children ages 2 to 12 years old but is willing to branch out to older children. For more information on Rose City Toys for Tots, contact Donald Monn at (903) 978-0311.