Dallas' Andrew Petruzzelli fired a sizzling 6-under 66 during Wednesday's final round to bolt to the top of the leaderboard and capture the 16th Annual Texas Cup Invitational at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
This is Petruzzelli’s second consecutive Legends Junior Tour victory after he won the Spring Preview at The Golf Club at Texas A&M in February.
Tyler's Connor Carver, who attends All Saints Episcopal School, tied for seventh in the 82-player field.
The TCU signee entered the third round of the 54-hole event three shots behind the lead and ended the day three shots in front of the field. Petruzzelli finished at 7-under 209 (71-72-66).
The Dallas Jesuit class of 2023 senior saw his lead grow to as many as four shots on the back nine as he poured in birdies. The first time major champion went out in 4-under 32 and came in with a 2-under 34.
“I just tried to stay really patient,” Petruzzelli said. “I was three back heading into today and knew I had to make some birdies. I focused on hitting good shots and making some putts and luckily that happened for me.”
Petruzzelli’s final round included six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.
“It means a lot. I hadn’t won much lately until these last couple LJT events," Petruzzelli said. "It just feels good that good golf is coming at the right time,” he said.
Finishing runner-up was Frisco’s Luke Colton who made a valiant effort in the final round by shooting a 5-under 67. He finished at 4-under 212 (73-72-67) for the championship and two shots ahead of a trio of players tied that for third.
Dallas’ Brooks Harper (71-71-72), 36-hole leader Grayson Sebastian of Richmond (69-71-74), and Selma’s Shiv Parmar (70-72-72) finished at 2-under 214 and rounded out the top five in the major championship.
Ryan Shellberg, of Prosper, placed sixth at 1-under 215 (70-74-71).
Carver had an even par 216 (73-71-72) to tie with The Woodlands' Austin Hofferkamp (75-71-70) for seventh.
Tying for ninth at 1-over 217 were Austin's Sterling Hurd (78-67-72) and Fort Worth's Connor Henry (72-69-76).
Braden Bergman, of Flint, tied for 26th with a 7-over 223 (75-75-73) and Jacob Cole, of Tyler, tied for 28th at 8-over 224 (75-75-74).
Carthage's Jett Surratt tied for 67th at 237 (72-82-83).