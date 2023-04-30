As the hyacinth macaw cried in the distance Saturday morning at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, hundreds of community members took part in the annual Great Strides Walk to fight cystic fibrosis.
“The Great Strides Walk is an annual walk that is done all over the country,” said Holly Burke, senior development director for the North Texas chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
It is the organization’s largest fundraiser, and with the North Texas chapter entering in its 24th year, there were almost 250 people who took part in Saturday's event at the Caldwell Zoo.
“It’s growing every year, and I’m very excited about how much we grow,” Burke said.
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs.
“Because cystic fibrosis is primarily a lung disease, we don't do a (charity) run ... it’s just a nice leisurely walk,” Burke said. “We make strides because we are making great strides in curing this disease.”
Usually held at Bergfeld Park, organizers said holding the event at Caldwell Zoo not only makes it more fun and leisurely but gives attendees, especially children, things to look at while walking.
“It worked out really well. I’m very happy how it worked because this is such a great draw because we have a lot of young families, so it’s fun for everyone,” Burke said.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was started in 1955 by a group of parents who were told their children would never make it to elementary school and refused to accept those conditions.
“So, they got together and started fundraising and pooled that money together to start researching the disease,” Burke said.
“It’s not a cure yet, but we have been working toward that direction.".
Today, because of improved medical treatments and care, more than half of people with CF are 18 or older. Many people with CF can expect to live healthy, fulfilling lives into their 30s, 40s, and beyond, according to the foundation.
“The greatest thing that we can know as patients is that we aren’t alone,” said Farrel DeBaltzo, who attended Saturday's walk. “Events like this are famous for bringing families and friends together to work toward one common goal.”
Farrel and her husband, Zack, have been married since 2016 and were this year’s Great Strides ambassadors as they both have had cystic fibrosis since birth.
“My parents were told by my doctors that I wouldn’t live past 8 years old, and Zach wasn’t expected to live past 18 years old,” Farrel said.
Through treatments and medical advancements, the couple defied the odds, as Ferrel is now 40 and Zack is 37.
When you look over at somebody that you know has CF, you know their life. You don’t necessarily know their circumstances or a lot of what they go through every day outside of CF, but you know those struggles. You know how to be compassionate for them,” Farrel said.
“It creates a drive and passion and a perseverance in you to just appreciate every moment,” Zack said.
Compared with many other diseases and illnesses, the cystic fibrosis community is a small one, as about 40,000 people have it.
“We have a great group of people out there promoting it,” Burke said. “It’s a small, orphaned disease … but the local support has been amazing. Tyler is such a philanthropic town and has been very giving and supportive.”