Shoppers filled the lot of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on the morning of Black Friday, circling the aisles for a spot to park their vehicle so they could go inside and search for the best deals among crowds of fellow shoppers.
Although many East Texas shoppers made their way to the shopping center, they weren’t the only ones taking advantage of the deals and discounted prices.
Huntsville resident Tiffany Wiggins was in town for Thanksgiving and even though the holiday passed, she was still in East Texas and didn’t want to miss her yearly tradition of Black Friday shopping.
Wiggins had a cart full of shopping bags from stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors, Bath and Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and JCPenney. From all her items, she said she found the best deals at Academy and JCPenney.
“Tyler mall has a lot more stores than Huntsville does,” she said.
She also mentioned that compared to last year, she felt like there were more people out shopping.
Broadway Square Mall opened up at 6 a.m. and Mitchell Trundle, manager at Tradehome Shoes, had a long line of customers waiting to purchase shoes.
At noon, Trumble said the store had been extremely busy and already reached 50% over the sales done last Black Friday.
“We have a few things in BOGO, so buy one get one 50% off,” he said.
Customers also took advantage of sale items, obtaining an additional 20% off.
For those who didn’t take advantage of Black Friday deals, many stores will still have ongoing sales for the remainder of the holiday season. Also mall attendees can get in the mood for the festive season by visiting Santa Claus who was in attendance for Black Friday and will be at Broadway Square Mall now through Christmas Eve.