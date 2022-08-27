Crumbl Cookies in Tyler is hosting a benefit in support of one of its employees who was killed in a crash on Aug. 17.
Molly Reck, 18, of Tyler, worked for Crumbl in Tyler for two years, said Lindsey Holt, owner of Crumbl in Tyler and organizer of the benefit.
“Molly was a very responsible, reliable calm and nurturing person,” Holt said. “She was a mentor to all the other kids that came through our doors to work. She had an excellent work ethic."
Reck had just graduated high school, and two days after her wreck, she would've been headed to College Station for her freshman year at Texas A&M University.
"Molly was such an inspiration to so many and she loved Jesus so much," her parents wrote on a GoFundMe page set up in her honor. "... This is the most difficult thing a parent could ever go through."
Reck and Holt crossed paths for the first time in June 2020, when she applied for work during the early days of the store. Reck was part of the first group of people that Holt hired when she opened the store.
Holt said Reck was a star employee. Holt and her husband have very high standards at the store and Reck met every single one of them, she said.
Holt said when she and her husband began operating the franchise, one of the main goals was to instill high integrity and good work ethic in its employees. She said most of the people who work there are teenagers who are still in high school or getting ready to go to college.
“We want to teach our employees things that your first job should teach you. We want to teach them how to be compassionate and at the same time make them feel part of our family,” Holt said.
Holt said the benefit is hosted by the local store, but the corporate company is also setting up a benefit in Reck's honor.
“Our brand promises bringing friends and family together with a box of the best cookies in the world,” Holt said. “When we heard about what happened to Molly, we just knew we had to do this benefit. We will do whatever we can to help.”
During the benefit, all proceeds from the store's sales will be donated to Reck’s family. The donation from corporate will be donated to Camp iHope, a youth camp for kids fighting cancer where Reck used to volunteer.
Reck suffered from leukemia during the early stages of her life. She had been cancer free for 13 years before the wreck.
Holt reached out to Jason McGowan, CEO and founder of Crumbl Cookies, who said he was touched by Reck being a cancer survivor and her dedication to serving the brand for two years. McGowan said he wanted to do something for the Reck family on behalf of the company and not just the store, according to Holt.
“When I explained everything to the company, they told us whatever support we needed we would have it,” Holt said.
Holt said she spoke with Reck’s father about his daughter's favorite cookie, which just so happens to be one of the featured cookie options next week. Crumbl Cookies releases a different menu each week, which is the same for all of its franchise locations. Holt said she wants to keep the cookie’s flavor a secret until this week's flavors are released. .
“When Molly’s father told me that, it just gave me chills,” Holt said of the coincidence that Reck's favorite cookie is set to be one of the featured cookies this week. “It just felt like an edge from her to bring all this together to honor her and her family.”
The benefit will be all day Sept. 2 at Crumbl in Tyler, where all sales will go to Reck's family.
Donations for the family can also be made online through a GoFundMe at www.bit.ly/mollyreckfundraiser .
As of Friday night, more than $27,000 had been raised.
Notes from donors express their heartbreak for the Reck family, with many offering prayers for comfort. One note is from a former classmate who called Reck a "sweet, incredible, loving girl."