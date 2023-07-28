During the July Board of Directors meeting, the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties announced Katrina Torrez as executive director.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected for this role, and I look forward to moving our mission forward,” Torrez said.
The Crisis Center was incorporated in 1989 and serves victims of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse in Anderson and Cherokee counties.
Torrez previously served as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer and has been employed with the Center since 2020.
The Board of Directors conducted an eight-month national search for the Executive Director position. Torrez became the sole finalist on July 5.
“After months of interviewing candidates from across the country, our Executive Search Committee decided to promote a dedicated and qualified individual from within the organization,” said Judge Michael Davis, Chairman of the Board. “I sincerely thank the individuals who comprised our community interview committee. Their commitment of time to the process was invaluable.”