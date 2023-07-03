SMITH COUNTY — A Wood County constable has been found not guilty in federal court following a weeklong trial.
Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith was charged with deprivation of rights under the color of the law and falsification of a document.
In July 2022, a grand jury indicted Smith for allegedly directing K-9 to bite a suspect, Robert Evans, who did not pose a threat, which resulted in bodily injury. Smith was also accused of knowingly falsifying entries in an affidavit saying Evans failed to comply with his commands.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.