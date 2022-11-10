SHERMAN – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Thursday in Sherman, charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law.
According to the indictment, on July 25 Smith allegedly directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the dog.
"These actions resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect," the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas said in a news release.
A police officer generally acts under color of law whenever they are carrying out their official duties or acting in their official role, according to Justia. These include situations such as when an officer is making an arrest, asking questions after displaying their badge, or chasing a suspect in a police car.
Smith's attorneys emailed the Tyler Morning Telegraph a statement on behalf of Smith on Thursday night.
"Constable Smith, a 25-year police officer and U.S. Marine veteran, did not commit any crime," the statement reads.
Attorneys said Smith was "merely doing his job apprehending an extremely violent individual." They said the suspect had four outstanding fugitive warrants and had barricaded himself inside his trailer. The suspect also "failed to comply with officers’ commands, and refused to surrender to the authorities. Constable Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards," the attorneys stated.
"This case will be tried to a jury, and we look forward to presenting his defense to the good citizens of East Texas," the statement said, attributed to attorneys Cody Skipper and Toby Shook.
Smith has served in his current role since January 2017, according to his website. Along with serving as a licensed peace officer, his role includes various law enforcement functions including serving warrants and civil papers, serving as a bailiff for the justice of the peace court, and handling a K-9.
If convicted, Smith faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston for the Eastern District of Texas and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge James J. Dwyer made the announcement.
The FBI Dallas Field Office is investigating the case and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson for the Eastern District of Texas.