WOOD COUNTY — A Wood County constable under federal indictment for accusations of ordering his police dog to bite a person who was not threatening is now facing another charge alleging he lied in a legal document.
Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith, who was already charged with deprivation of rights under the color of the law, is indicted on a falsification of a document charge.
The latest indictment came down on Feb. 8, while the first indictment was issued in November, according to federal court records.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning and the trial will follow immediately afterward, according to documents.
