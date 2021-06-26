After shots were fired by at least five people at a daiquiri shop Friday in Tyler, a woman out celebrating her birthday was killed by the gunfire.
Tyler Police said Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located at 3709 Troup Highway Suite 700 in Tyler, around 11:30 p.m.
Glass was shattered and scattered from the building's windows and many bullet casings were found across several businesses' parking lots.
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot that night, but they are expected to recover, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Saturday afternoon.
Friends of Brown took to Facebook to remember her. Tanya Davis-Gossett shared a video of Brown at the shop, and described her as someone who loved life.
"This shouldn't have happen to her," Davis-Gossett wrote. "We just wanted to enjoy her birthday!!!"
Shayy Jones said on Facebook that Brown was just trying to have fun on Friday night.
"Rest In Peace beautiful I’m so sorry this happened to you," Jones said. "You were just having fun on your birthday and sadly that was taken from you. I’m joyful to be able to be the reason you smiled during your last moments. Happy Birthday."
On Saturday, the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris Facebook page expressed condolences to those who loved Brown.
"We are saddened by the tragic incident that happened last night. With deepest sympathy we send healing prayers to the loved ones of Tylsha Brown," the post read. "May God rest the soul in Peace."
The restaurant page also stated that management will decide when the business will reopen.
No one has been arrested yet, and police expect there are multiple suspects after finding five different types of ammunition, Erbaugh said. A crime scene drone was also used at the scene, and police will be using security video for the investigation.
Erbaugh said Saturday afternoon that detectives are continuing to follow leads as they gather evidence and investigate. Information from witnesses suggests there was a disagreement, including some yelling, and gunshots soon followed.
"It’s been a long time since we’ve had a shooting like this in a large group of people," Erbaugh explained early Saturday morning at the scene. "This is a few people putting a lot of people in danger, but we’ve dealt with it before."
Several rounds went into the restaurant, and casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered in the parking lot of Don Benito’s, which is to the north of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, police said.
Lenora, an employee at the shop, said she was behind the register and getting money from a customer when she saw people running.
She then heard gunshots and noticed the window shattered. She said she went inside the fridge with a friend.
"It was super scary. I was shaking," she said. "I was kind of worried about the employees."
Anyone with information about this case should contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.