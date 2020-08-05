A woman who is among several people accused of assisting a former jailer in smuggling chewing tobacco, phones and tools into the Smith County Jail will serve 10 years probation.
Alex Arnold, 39, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity on Wednesday in the 114th District Court.
After the guilty plea, Arnold received a sentence of 10 years of probation, meaning that if she follows all probation stipulations she will not serve time in prison.
Former jailer Lance Watson, 59, of Tyler, along with Arnold, Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres-Caicedo, Joshua Bates, Tommy Allen, Cody Wallace and Cayman Marshall were all charged and indicted in connection with smuggling contraband in the Smith County Jail.
On March 5, Watson was originally arrested for having a prohibited substance within a correctional facility after an investigation showed he delivered cans of tobacco sandwiched between the buns of fast food hamburgers in his lunch box, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials found tins of tobacco and peanut butter jars with a tube of razor blades inside jail cells. There were also security tools that were used to remove screws from an intercom. The opening was then used to move contraband into the jail cell, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Arnold said she gave Watson tobacco to bring into the jail.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, detectives found several cans of tobacco, a 32G memory card, numerous hand written documents and ledgers in Watson's belongings in March. Similar items like tobacco cans, cell phone items and documents were found in Watson's vehicle and residence.
The affidavit also states that Arnold communicated with Watson and others accused of smuggling and deliver tobacco to Watson to bring into the jail.
Watson was later charged with organized crime in late May, along with Arnold and the others. He was then indicted for both charges on June 9.
As of Wednesday, Watson has pre-trial hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 and a jury trial for Nov. 30.
Along with Arnold, Medrano-Clarke, Torres-Caicedo, Bates and Allen were all indicted for organized crime on June 9. Wallace and Marshall were indicted on possession of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, according to judicial records.
Medrano-Clarke, Torres-Caicedo and Wallace have a plea agreement set for Sept. 24. Allen has a plea agreement set for Aug. 27 and a jury trial for Sept. 21. Wallace has a plea agreement set for Aug. 19, judicial records show.
Another inmate James Brunelle was arrested for organized crime in May, according to the sheriff’s office, but online records do not show an indictment.