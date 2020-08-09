The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman to death early Sunday morning.
A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler around 5:30 a.m.
When Smith County deputies arrived, they determined the case to be a homicide and identified a suspect.
Deputies then learned this person fled the area driving a Ford pickup in an unknown direction, the sheriff's office said.
Officers with the Tyler Police Department later located the suspect's vehicle crashed and flipped on its side in the 1000 block of E. Commerce Street in Tyler.
The suspect had already fled on foot and authorities are continuing their search, according to the sheriff's office.
Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are on location investigating this case.
More information will be released as it becomes available.