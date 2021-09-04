stock_police_bars_crime_arrest_2018

A person has been detained by police after officers found a dead woman inside a residence in Tyler early Saturday morning.

Laura Garcia, 25, of Tyler, was found deceased inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street around 7:50 a.m. Tyler Police said she was found when officers were completing a welfare check, and her death has been classified as a homicide.

Her family has been notified, and a potential suspect was detained by officers as the investigation continues, according to Tyler police.

Police said information will be released as it becomes available.

 
 

