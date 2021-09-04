A person has been detained by police after officers found a dead woman inside a residence in Tyler early Saturday morning.
Laura Garcia, 25, of Tyler, was found deceased inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street around 7:50 a.m. Tyler Police said she was found when officers were completing a welfare check, and her death has been classified as a homicide.
Her family has been notified, and a potential suspect was detained by officers as the investigation continues, according to Tyler police.
Police said information will be released as it becomes available.