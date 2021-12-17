A Winona ISD sophomore accused of making threats of a school shooting had a "death book" with the names of people “who have been bullying him,” according to police documents.
Tyler Auston Tate, 17, was arrested on Dec. 9 at his workplace in Smith County on a charge of terroristic threat. He was then taken to the Smith County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond.
The investigation began after an anonymous tip was made and later assigned to FBI Tyler Division and Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Dec. 8. According to an arrest affidavit, investigators spoke to administrators, students and teachers about Tate and his previous actions.
The document states Tate was required to wear a clear backpack because his words and actions caused students to fear he would bring a weapon to school and harm them.
Police said Tate has a "death note" notepad with five names on a page and drawings and symbols on other pages. Students reported to school administration that Tate said if he wore a yellow shirt to school it meant he was going to "shoot up the school," according to the affidavit.
Tate later denied the shirt comments to the staff. The next day after the comments and two days after a school shooting in Michigan, he wore a sweatshirt with yellow draw strings, which caused some students to fear he would go through with his threats, the affidavit read.
He was asked to change and returned with a shirt that had a yellow logo. Administrators asked him to turn the shirt inside out.
A high school staff member said she saw Tate drawing a picture and that he said, "I have to draw the dead white girl," instead of doing his schoolwork. Tate later told her he just wanted to kill the girl and finish drawing the picture.
A staffer told police Tate said he was "a Mason and part of being a Mason is you have to kill someone," the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the school employee told police that during fall 2020, Tate said regarding a school shooting that "it would be easy to do that here."
The affidavit stated Tate later told he had the death book in reference to people "who have been bullying him" and he would write "dark matter, equations, notes cryptozoology and assignments."
Tate said to police he never threatened to take a gun to school and does not have intentions of shooting up the school, the affidavit read.
The day after Tate’s arrest, Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller acknowledged in a statement that a student was arrested following threats against the high school campus.
Miller said the district worked with law enforcement for the safety of students, teachers and staff.
“Because federal law and district policy mandate confidentiality of student matters, the District cannot provide further comment regarding the situation, nor the ongoing investigation,” he said.
Miller said the district takes all threats seriously and will “take all necessary steps” to keep students and staff safe.
“We are forever grateful to these true heroes that support us each and every day,” he said.
Tate’s arrest came during a week involving four other known threats against East Texas-area school districts.