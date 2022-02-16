WINONA — Managers of a Smith County dog rescue arrested last week are accused of not seeking medical care for several injured dogs and leaving the animals in an unsanitary environment, police documents show.
Tina Loper, 53, and Eric Wayne Morris, 55, both of Winona, are charged with two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal (death, poisoning or serious bodily injury) and six counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal (failure to provide for the animal).
Loper was arrested Feb. 9 and released the same day on a $110,000 bond, while Morris was arrested Feb. 11 and released on the same bond.