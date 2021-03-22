A Wills Point man has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison for selling opioids he received from the United Kingdom via the mail.
Namand Joaquincy Battles was sentenced to 27 months for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the charge on July 29, 2020.
Court information showed in January last year law enforcement learned a package was seized while it was being shipped from the United Kingdom to a location in Wills Point. The package, which was marked "clothing," contained some clothes and snacks along with 50,000 Tramadol tablets.
Federal agents determined a second package was coming from the United Kingdom to the same Wills Point location. This package also had 50,000 Tramadol tablets and was intercepted by law enforcement at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Battles was identified the person set to receive the packages. Through an investigation, law enforcement learned he would repackage the tablets for distribution using United States Postal Service Priority Mail boxes and envelopes.
He admitted to possessing 100,000 Tramadol 100 mg tablets with the intention to distribute. He was indicted on January 15, 2020.
“I commend the hard work of the investigative team that put this case together,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We will continue to use a multi-agency approach to combat international drug trafficking. We will not tolerate drug dealers like this one trying to profit off the addictions of our fellow citizens.”
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Texas Department of Public Safety-Criminal Investigations Division, and Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Hurst served as prosecutor.