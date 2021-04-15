A Wills Point man will spend over eight years in federal prison for receiving images and videos of child pornography.
James Joseph Veeser, 59, who pleaded guilty last September, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker on Thursday.
Court information presented on Jan. 8, 2019 stated law enforcement authorities found child porn on computer equipment at Veeser’s residence in Van Zandt County. The items were downloaded between over a roughly three-year period.
Once he's released from prison, Veeser will have to register as a sex offender.
“Sexual exploitation of children is a scourge that the U.S. Attorney's Office has set as a high priority for investigation and prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Those who receive these detestable images and videos drive the demand for them - and, hence, should face criminal liability for that conduct.”
The FBI and the Longview Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson prosecuted it.