A Wills Point man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting a family member and pointing a gun at law enforcement.
Monte Ray Adair, 52, is accused of pointing a gun in the direction of the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office deputies Saturday night after the officers arrived to a report of a domestic disturbance on County Road 2627.
Deputies retreated and took cover while someone drove the alleged assault victim away from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Craig Shelton and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene along with Wills Point Police Department K-9 unit and State Park Police.
After Adair didn't respond to verbal commands, the Forney-Terrell Joint SWAT Team was called out. Warrants were obtained and Adair surrendered to law enforcement around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after the SWAT team used non-lethal tactics to end the standoff without serious injury, police said.
Once arrested, Adair was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and assault family violence causing bodily injury to a family member.
"Attempts to cause harm to our law enforcement will not be tolerated in Van Zandt County," Hendrix said. "I also want to thank all of the officers who assisted and to the Forney-Terrell Joint SWAT Team for their help in a peaceful outcome to a potential tragic situation."