The Whitehouse Police Department responded to an incident on Monday after reports of what sounded like gunshots near Cain Elementary, the police department said.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, students at Whitehouse ISD's Cain Elementary School were moved inside from recess after "the staff heard gunshots in the distance," Whitehouse ISD said on its Facebook page.
The school district immediately coordinated with the Whitehouse Police Department, "who deemed there was no threat after an appropriate sweep of the area," Whitehouse ISD said.
"As of now, we do not believe this incident to have been directed at the school," Whitehouse PD said in a Facebook post.
The district said "at no time were students or staff in danger."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 903-510-7550.